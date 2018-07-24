Arrow Cast Previews Season 7 Premiere's Jaw-Dropping Moment, Roy's 'Bat$#*!' Return and More

For Arrow‘s Oliver Queen, life in supermax is “bad”… or “great”… depending on whom you listen to on the cast. TVLine's Exclusive Comic-Con 2018 Portraits Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

During their visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite — capping a lonnnng Saturday, and marking their very final press stop at the event — the CW series’ ensemble quite intrepidly navigated a litany of distractions to offer a fleeting overview of the new season, which premieres Oct. 15 (now airing Mondays at 8/7c, leading into Legends of Tomorrow).

Series lead Stephen Amell affirms that prison life is as rough as one might expect, even leading Oliver to question if he brokered the right deal with the feds in trade for their help in taking down Ricardo Diaz’s criminal empire. Amell also teases a scene in the season opener that left his jaw planted firmly on the floor.

Elsewhere in the video Q&A, Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey talk about how Felicity and Diggle are coping with their husband and BFF in the clink; Rick Gonzalez previews the dilemma facing Rene, Dinah and Curtis as they fight to continue Team Arrow’s mission in a vigilante-free town that forbids masks; and then Colton Haynes delivers quite the spiel on Roy Harper’s… return? Or is it an entirely new Roy, from another Earth, that we will be getting?

I leave it to you to decipher.

