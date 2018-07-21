Arrow @ Comic-Con: Stephen Amell Hopes Oliver 'Pisses You Off,' Colton Haynes Hails Season 7's New 'Energy'

Arrow star Stephen Amell hopes that Oliver Queen pisses you off when the CW drama returns for Season 7.

Given that the character is now behind bars alongside many of the bad guys he put away, the vigilante gets understandably dark in his new home. “The coolest thing about the premiere, for me, and what’s happening with Oliver in the early part of the season is there’s nothing about him that’s heroic, at all,” Amell previewed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. “If you’re a fan of the character and you root for the character, I hope the premiere pisses you off. That’s been very fun.”

“There’s one scene in particular in the premiere [in which] what Oliver does is kind of reprehensible, and that’s interesting,” Amell continued.

As for Oliver’s family, they’re not having a much easier time on the outside. Wife Felicity is “alone” and “scared,” her portrayer Emily Bett Rickards described. “Just like Oliver is watching his back, Felicity is tired of watching hers, and she’s going to take some action.”

Meanwhile, young William has “a lot to deal with this season,” new showrunner Beth Schwartz shared. “It’s not going to be a good time.” Added Amell: “I think William’s [upcoming] arc is the most interesting arc of any character on the show.” (For the record, Schwartz replied “nope” — precisely echoing Amell’s own response at the May Upfronts — when asked if Oliver and Felicity will have a baby this season.)

Other highlights from the panel Q&A:

* Returning cast member Colton Haynes teased that Roy is “not the same person” when he returns, noting: “[Beth] wrote me a version of the character that [is] so special. It’s going to be hard for me to do, but I’m so excited to be back.” Haynes also praised Schwartz’s take on the series: “It’s the best spin that’s been put on the show since the show started. Having the female energy and female directors and female characters [feels] really special.”

* For Rene, “the crux of the season” is “seeing how [he] interprets Oliver’s directive” to carry on his mission, Rick Gonzalez said. “We’re going to see if Rene does find his way with the mask or without it.

* As for the Big Bad who (groan) got away at the close of Season 6, “We’re kind of hunting down Diaz in our own way,” David Ramsey teased.

Arrow Season 7 premieres on its new night, Monday, Oct. 15 at 8/7c on The CW.