This Is Us Promotes Lyric Ross to Series Regular for Season 3

Consider this music to our ears: This Is Us has promoted Season 2 breakout Lyric Ross to series regular ahead of Season 3, TVLine has learned. Ross first appeared on the hit NBC drama in the third episode of Season 2 as Deja, the newest addition to Randall and Beth’s family via the foster care system.

In March, the teen actress was named TVLine’s Performer of the Week for her work in a Deja-centric origin episode. Ross’ previous TV credits include USA Network’s Sirens and NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Ross’ upgrade follows last week’s promotion of Melanie Liburd — aka Beth’s cousin/Kevin’s new squeeze Zoe — to series regular. Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, Will & Grace alum Michael Angarano is set to recur as Jack’s brother Nicky, and Daredevil vet Rob Morgan will appear in multiple episodes as a city councilman who crosses paths with Randall. TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

As previously reported, This Is Us — which returns Tuesday, September 25 (9/8c, NBC) — will adopt a light tone in Season 3. “We felt like at the end of Season 2, our family had grieved and processed [Jack’s death],” co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger divulged earlier this month at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “This is a hopeful season and a season about true new beginnings for everybody.”