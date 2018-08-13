This Is Us Adds Will & Grace Alum as Jack's Brother in Season 3

Michael Angarano is going from playing one Jack’s son to another Jack’s brother.

The Will & Grace alum will recur in This Is Us‘ third season as Nicky, the brother of Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia), our sister site Deadline reports.

If Kevin and Zoe’s season-ending trip to Vietnam wasn’t enough of a hint, the NBC drama’s third season will flash back to Jack’s experiences in the war, including the death of Nicky. And isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jack’s brother; a series of flashbacks revealed what Nicky looked like as a child, and a photo also gave us a glimpse at his time in the service.

Angarano can currently be seen on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, which wrapped its second season last month.

This Is Us returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c. Your thoughts on the show’s newest addition? General hopes for Season 3? Drop ’em all in a comment below.