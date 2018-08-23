This Is Us Promotes Melanie Liburd to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3

This Is Us is making a firm commitment to a Kevin-Zoe romance, promoting the latter’s portrayer, Melanie Liburd, to a full-fledged series regular in Season 3. The actress’ status upgrade was foreshadowed in the Season 2 finale when a flash-forward revealed Zoe (aka Beth’s cousin) to be Kevin’s new girlfriend.

Of course, a series regular promotion on This Is Us doesn’t necessarily guarantee a long-term presence on the show. Last summer, producers promoted Kevin’s on screen ex-wife Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) to series regular, only to write her out at midseason.

As previously reported, This Is Us' Season 3 premiere — which is set to air on Tuesday, Sept. 25 (9/8c, NBC) — once again centers on the Big 3's big day. "We are picking up with [Randall, Kate and Kevin] turning 38," co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker recently revealed, adding, "Our storylines are going to catch up to all of those [flash-forward scenes from the Season 2 finale] over the course of this year."

Aptaker also confirmed that “we are going to be spending a lot of time [exploring Jack’s war-torn origin story] in Vietnam,” which is where Kevin and Zoe were headed in the aforementioned flash-forward. Added Berger: “There’s something very freeing about being past the mystery of Jack’s death and moving into this new chapter and being able to tell a completely different kind of story.”