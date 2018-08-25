The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Aug. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Mubi” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find Ozark and nine other season or series premieres, 10 finales (including Who Is America?) and more.

Sunday, August 26

9 pm Sharp Objects series finale (HBO)

10 pm America to Me docuseries premiere (Epix)

10 pm Preacher Season 3 finale (AMC; not yet renewed)

10 pm To Tell the Truth Season 3 finale (ABC; get renewal status)

10 pm Who Is America? Season 1 finale (Showtime; not yet renewed)

10:30 pm Our Cartoon President Season 1 finale (Showtime; not yet renewed)

Monday, August 27

10 pm The Proposal Season 1 finale (ABC; not yet renewed)

Tuesday, August 28

10 pm Greenleaf Season 3 premiere (OWN; Night 1 of 2; watch trailer)

10 pm Hit the Floor Season 4 finale (BET; not yet renewed)

10 pm Younger Season 5 finale (TV Land; get renewal status)

10:30 pm The Jim Jeffries Show Season 2 finale (Comedy Central; not yet renewed)

11 pm The Shop series premiere (HBO; get details)

Wednesday, August 29

8 pm Alone Together Season 2 finale (Freeform; two episodes; not yet renewed)

10 pm Greenleaf Season 3 premiere (OWN; Night 2 of 2)

Thursday, August 30

12 am One Dollar series premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm The Gong Show Season 2 finale (ABC; not yet renewed)

Friday, August 31

12 am Ozark Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Paradise P.D. series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

12 am Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series premiere (Amazon; all eight episodes; read “C+” review)

12 am Ultimate Beastmaster Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all nine episodes)

9 pm Whistleblower Season 1 finale (CBS; not yet renewed)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?