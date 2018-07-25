TVLine Items: Conchords' New Flight, SMILF Adds Glee Grad and More

It’s business time! Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo will air Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c on HBO.

In the special, musical comedians Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement perform classic hits and new original songs from their “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.”

Watch the duo’s special video announcement below:

* Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Ally Sheedy (Psych, The Breakfast Club) will guest-star during SMILF Season 2 as an ex-beau and friend of Frankie Shaw’s character Bridgette, respectively, our sister site Variety reports.

* The children’s animated series Esme & Roy, from the makers of Sesame Street, will debut Saturday, Aug. 18 at 9:30 am on HBO. The show centers around a young girl and her best monster friend, who are monster babysitters in Monsterdale.

* Matt Corman and Chris Ord (The Brave, Covert Affairs) will serve as co-showrunners on NBC’s midseason drama The Enemy Within, which stars Dexter vet Jennifer Carpenter, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Freeform has given a pilot order to Breckman Rodeo, an ensemble drama about young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from creator Steve Lerner and executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (The Americans).

* New episodes of Deal or No Deal will begin airing Wednesday, Dec. 5, on CNBC. Howie Mandel, who will once again host the game show, announced the premiere date in a Facebook video Tuesday.

* Bravo has added five actors to Dirty John, its forthcoming true-crime anthology series based on the podcast of the same name. Per Deadline, the new cast members include Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Toby, nephew of Connie Britton’s Debra; Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls) as Nancy, Debra’s coworker; John Karna (Scream) as Jimmy, the boyfriend of Debra’s daughter; Sprague Grayden (The Following) as Tonia, the first wife of Eric Bana’s John; and Cliff Chamberlain (State of Affairs) as Ethan, John’s best man from his first marriage.

* The TBS comedy Wrecked will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10 pm.

* Hulu has released the first teaser for its upcoming drama The First, all eight episodes of which drop Friday, Sept. 14. Starring Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone, the series follows a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars.

* Check out the trailer for Season 3 of OWN’s Greenleaf, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 10 pm each night:

