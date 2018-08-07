TVLine Items: Goldbergs' Next '80s Riff, ABC Renews Game Shows and More

A member of the Goldbergs clan is going to experience a case of the Molly Ringwalds: The ABC comedy’s Season 6 premiere will pay tribute to the John Hughes film Sixteen Candles.

The episode — airing Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c — centers on Adam’s 16th birthday. Unfortunately for him, “his parents are too distracted by Barry and Lainey’s engagement and Erica’s band ambitions to remember their youngest son’s big day,” the official description reads. “But the situation presents an opportunity for Adam to ask Erica to put him on the high school social map.”

The series’ past homages to John Hughes classics include The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Weird Science.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC has renewed its “Sunday Fun & Games” shows Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 5), The $100,000 Pyramid (for Season 4) and To Tell the Truth (for Season 4).

* ABC will air the two-hour special Mickey’s 90th Spectacular, a celebration of Mickey Mouse featuring star-studded musical performances, moving tributes and never-before-seen short films, on Sunday, Nov. 4, at 8 pm.

* A revival of the competition series American Gladiators is being developed by original producer John Ferraro and new EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, our sister site Deadline reports. The original program — which ran from 1989-1996 and was later revived in 2008 — pitted everyday people against famous athletes on an obstacle course.

* E! has picked up the unscripted series Total Bellas, which follows the lives of WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, for Season 4.

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will air from Miami, Fla., ahead of the midterm elections, starting Monday, Oct. 29 and running through Thursday, Nov. 1.

