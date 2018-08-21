Doom Patrol: Brendan Fraser to Play Robotman in DC Universe Drama

It’s time for Brendan Fraser to cue up “Mr. Roboto”: The actor has been cast in DC Universe’s forthcoming series Doom Patrol as Robotman, aka Cliff Steele, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Titans spinoff — written by Jeremy Carver (Frequency, Supernatural) — is described as “a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts,” which includes Robotman, Negative Man (played by The Strain‘s Dwain Murphy), Elasti-Girl (Two and a Half Men‘s April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Orange Is the New Black‘s Diane Guerrero). “Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (EastEnders‘ Jovian Wade),” the official logline reads. “Banding together, these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Fraser’s character Cliff is a former race car driver who was in a horrific accident, which left his body uninhabitable. His brain was saved by Dr. Caulder and now lives on in a powerful robotic body. Fraser will provide the voiceover for Robotman, in addition to appearing in flashback scenes as Cliff. (Riley Shanahan will assume Robotman’s physical form in full-body costume.)

Fraser most recently starred in the FX drama Trust and AT&T Audience Network’s Condor. His other TV credits include The Affair, Texas Rising and Scrubs.

Doom Patrol is slated to premiere on the forthcoming streaming service DC Universe — beta access will open in August, before a formal launch this fall — in 2019. As previously announced, the venture will be home to original live-action series, including the aforementioned Titans, as well as the Titans offshoot Swamp Thing and a Stargirl show. Also in the works are animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.