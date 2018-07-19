Live-Action Stargirl Series Coming to DC Universe, Penned by Geoff Johns

The upcoming DC Universe digital service now has four live-action series on tap for subscribers.

Former DC CCO Geoff Johns is set to write and executive-produce, alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, a Stargirl series for the new platform, our sister site Deadline reports, where it will eventually live alongside fellow live-action fare Titans (launching with the service this fall), Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing.

Johns originally created Stargirl for the comics, as a memorial/tribute to his sister. Live-action versions of the character have previously been played by Sarah Grey (on Legends of Tomorrow) and Britt Irvin (on Smallville).

In the 13-episode DC Universe series, high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, as Stargirl, will inspire an unlikely group of young heroes — the Justice Society of America — to stop the villains of the past.

Earlier at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, DC Universe released a first trailer for Titans, as well as announced its pricing plans: Those in the United States can pre-order the service via DCUniverse.com for a yearly fee of $74.99 (plus tax, if applicable, or pay $7.99/month.

In addition to original live-action and animated series, DC Universe will also feature library content (such as Batman Beyond, the animated Justice League series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold), other classic TV shows, movies and a curated rotation of comic books.