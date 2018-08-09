DC's Doom Patrol Casts Cyborg

DC Universe’s live-action Doom Patrol series has found its Cyborg.

TVLine has learned that English actor Jovian Wade, whose previous TV credits include EastEnders, has been cast in the series regular role of Victor Stone aka Cyborg.

He joins the previously announced Diane Guerrero (playing Crazy Jane) and April Bowlby (as Elasti Woman).

One of DC Universe’s first announced live-action projects (alongside Titans and Swamp Thing), Doom Patrol is described as “a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts,” including Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, the Doom Patrol is called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Wade’s Cyborg. Banding together ,these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Doom Patrol‘s Vic Stone in turn is described as “the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. Vic may be connected to every computer on the world, but he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.”

Supernatural alum Jeremy Carver will serve as showrunner and executive producer (alongside Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter).

Beta access to DC Universe is currently underway, ahead of a formal launch this fall. Offering original series as well as library content, classic TV shows, movies, a curated rotation of comic books, breaking news and an expansive DC encyclopedia, yearly membership is $74.99 (plus tax, if applicable), while monthly memberships will be available for $7.99.