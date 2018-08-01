Supergirl Elects Star Trek's Brent Spiner to Vice President in Season 4

President Marsdin will have a new right hand man when Supergirl returns for its fourth season this fall.

Brent Spiner, best known for playing Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Lt. Commander Data, will recur on the CW drama as Vice President Baker, TVLine has learned. Described as “adept and politically minded,” Baker proves himself to be an “unlikely leader [who] steps up in a big way when his country needs him most.”

Spiner joins a long list of previously announced recruits, including series regular Nicole Maines as Nia Nal (aka Dreamer), television’s first transgender superhero; series regular Sam Witwer (Being Human) as Agent Liberty, the leader of an anti-alien hate group; series regular April Parker Jones as Colonel Haley, who always acts in her country’s best interest; Rhona Mitra (The Last Ship) recurring as Mercy Graves, the former bodyguard of Lex Luthor; and David Ajala recurring as Manchester Black, the kind of guy who brings a knife to a gun fight… and wins.

Additionally, Jesse Rath (Brainy) has been promoted to series regular, helping to fill the void left by departing regulars Chris Wood (Mon-El) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn).

Supergirl kicks off its fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c. Your thoughts on the show’s newest addition? Drop ’em in a comment below.