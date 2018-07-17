Supergirl Season 4 Adds Sam Witwer as the Villainous Agent Liberty

Another Smallville alum is setting a course for National City — and you’re going to love to hate him.

Sam Witwer, who played Doomsday on the eighth season of Smallville, is joining Supergirl in the series-regular role of Agent Liberty, EW.com reports.

Witwer’s character serves as the charismatic — and, of course, deeply evil — founder of Children of Liberty, an anti-alien hate group dedicated to establishing humans as the superior race. According to the show’s producers, he conceals his vile nature “in the guise of a family man,” making it all the more difficult to take him down.

Witwer, whose credits include roles on Syfy’s Being Human and ABC’s Once Upon a Time, isn’t the first Smallville actor to join the Supergirl family; Erica Durance (formerly known as Lois Lane) recurred in Season 3 as Kara’s mother, while Laura Vandervoort appeared in several Season 1 episodes as the villainous Indigo.

This marks the second actor to join Supergirl as a series regular in Season 4; we previously reported that Jesse Rath (Brainy) will be sticking around full-time.

Additionally, as TVLine exclusively reported, neither Jeremy Jordan (Winn) nor Chris Wood (Mon-El) will return to Supergirl as series regulars, though Jordan is expected to recur. “We’re not saying goodbye to Winn at all,” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told TVLine last month. “We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up.”

Supergirl‘s fourth season premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c. Your thoughts on Witwer joining the cast? Drop ’em in a comment below.