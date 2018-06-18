Supergirl's Chris Wood Not Returning for Season 4 — EPs Explain Mon-El's 'Bittersweet' Departure

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… an article spoiling the events of Monday’s Supergirl finale! Haven’t watched? Proceed with caution.

The Worldkillers weren’t the only characters whose story came to a close on the third season finale of Supergirl; Monday’s episode also sent Mon-El back to the future, ending Chris Wood‘s two-season run on the CW drama.

“The plan for Chris was always to have him on the show for two years,” executive producer Robert Rovner explains to TVLine. “We’ve loved telling Mon-El’s story, as well as the story we’ve told for him and Kara. We hope the fans felt that it was a satisfying conclusion.”

Adds executive producer Jessica Queller, “They both have destinies in different times as heroes. What they did was the sort-of Casablanca decision of putting what’s most important to them — which is saving the world — first. It’s a little bittersweet that one destiny is to be a hero in this time and one’s destiny is to run the Legion in another time, but I think they grew a lot from knowing one another. They have respect for one another, and they have a respect for the decisions they respectively made.”

Mon-El was introduced atop Supergirl‘s second season, solving the mystery of who (or what?) was in the pod that crash-landed in the first season finale. Though Mon-El’s true identity — as the prince of Daxam, a rival planet of Krypton — was initially kept under wraps, his cover was blown when his parents (played by Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo) came to Earth to find their son. After helping Kara & Co. stop his mother from destroying the planet, making it uninhabitable for Daxamites in the process, Mon-El went to space, where he was sucked into a wormhole and spit out in the distant future. There, he fell in love with Imra (Amy Jackson) and formed the Legion of Superheroes, eventually coming back to 2018 to battle Reign and the other Worldkillers.

But don’t assume that this means we’ve seen Wood in Mon-El’s iconic red suit for the last time. Rovner says, “We love working with Chris, so we’d love to have Mon-El back someday if the story takes us there and if Chris is available.”

Your reaction to Wood's exit? The end of Kara and Mon-El's star-crossed romance?