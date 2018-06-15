Supergirl: Jeremy Jordan Shifts to Recurring Status in Season 4

Supergirl‘s fourth season will be a little less Winn-some.

Jeremy Jordan, who has been a series regular on the CW drama since it premiered on CBS in 2015, will return in a recurring capacity when the show kicks off its fourth season this fall, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“We love Jeremy, and even though he’s [not going to be around full-time], we’re not saying goodbye to Winn at all,” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller tell TVLine. “We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up.”

Though the details surrounding Winn’s future are being under wraps for now — they’ll be revealed over the course of Monday’s season finale (The CW, 8/7c) — Rovner and Queller assure us that his next steps will be true to his character, adding that he’s ultimately “fulfilling his full potential.”

News of Jordan’s shift to recurring status comes shortly after TVLine reported that Jesse Rath (aka Brainy) is being promoted to series regular for Season 4.

Your thoughts on Winn’s slightly reduced role? Drop ’em in a comment below.