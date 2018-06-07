Emmys 2018: Supporting Actor in a Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

The 2018 Emmy race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series is wide open, and here’s why: Five of last year’s nominees — House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly, Better Call Saul‘s Jonathan Banks, This Is Us‘ Ron Cephas Jones, Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright and (eventual winner) The Crown‘s John Lithgow — are not even eligible in this category this year.

You know what that means, right? The odds are pretty darn great that one or two or maybe three of our six highly deserving Dream Nominees (click on the gallery widget or just view ’em here) will eke out a nod.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

