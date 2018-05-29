The Arrangement Cancelled at E!

Kyle and Megan’s unconventional Hollywood romance is kaput: E! has cancelled The Arrangement after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

“While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners,” an E! spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

The drama — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — starred Josh Henderson (Dallas) as big-time Hollywood movie star Kyle West and Christine Evangelista (Chicago Fire) as Megan Morrison, an aspiring actress who enters into a contract marriage with Kyle after one whirlwind date. The cast also included Michael Vartan (Alias) as Kyle’s mentor Terence, who is the leader of the self-help organization The Institute for the Higher Mind, and Lexa Doig (Arrow) as Terence’s wife and Kyle’s producing partner.

In the Season 2 finale, which will now serve as the series ender, Kyle risked his career for Megan. But when he discovered that she spent the night before their wedding with another man, Kyle declared that they would now follow the contract to a tee. “You think you can control me? Good luck,” Megan fired back. (Read our full recap here.)

Arrangement fans, are you bummed that you won’t get to see the Kyle vs. Megan battle?