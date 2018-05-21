Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Massive Production Deal With Netflix

It’s official: Barack and Michelle Obama are moving from the White House to Netflix.

The former President and First Lady have signed a multi-year production deal with the streaming giant — a deal that was rumored months ago, but officially announced today via a Netflix press release. The Obamas “will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features,” according to the release, through their newly formed production company Higher Ground Productions.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” President Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

No details yet on any specific programs from the Obamas, but Barack already made his Netflix debut earlier this year, sitting down for an interview with David Letterman in the January premiere of Letterman’s new talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.