Ratings: American Idol Slips Opposite BBMAs; NCIS: LA, B99 Flat With Finales

American Idol’s performance finale on Sunday night drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, down 13 and 23 percent week-to-week to mark Season 16’s third-smallest audience and tie its demo low.

Opening ABC’s night, AFV (5.3 mil/0.9) slipped 25 percent, while at 10 pm Deception (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped to match its series low.

NBC’s coverage of the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday drew 7 million total viewers and a 2.1 rating, down 10 percent and two tenths from last year’s fast nationals yet easily leading the night in the demo.

Over on CBS, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ two-hour finale averaged 7.8 million and a 0.8, steady in the demo week-to-week. Madam Secretary (6.2 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was similarly steady with its finale.

Opening Fox’s night, Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.7) was steady, while The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth. NBC-bound Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “A”) was steady with its Fox finale, while Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.9) dipped, A second helping of Burgers did 1.6 mil/0.8.

