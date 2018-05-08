Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew Urges Angry Fans to 'Stop Attacking' Co-Star

Sarah Drew has a stern message for Grey’s Anatomy fans: Lay off Kelly McCreary.

Drew — who is set to make her final appearance as April Kepner in next week’s Season 14 finale — took to social media on Tuesday to defend her co-star, whose on screen romance with Jesse Williams (aka April’s ex) has polarized viewers.

“I know these characters mean so much to you — believe me, they mean a lot to me, too — but I do not feel defended when you attack my friends,” Drew wrote. “My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell. Please stop attacking her for doing her job. When you hurt her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me. Please be Kind.”

Please read. Sending you all love. pic.twitter.com/VOW6fet7Ht — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) May 8, 2018

Fans of Drew’s April — already angry about the show’s decision to jettison the character — were likely riled up further after seeing promos for this week’s penultimate episode, which largely revolves around her alter ego’s possible death.

Drew, meanwhile, will likely find out this week if her first post-Grey’s TV gig — CBS’ reboot of Cagney & Lacey — will be ordered to series.