NBC Doubles Down on Comedy, Hands Series Orders to I Feel Bad and Abby's

In a potentially ominous sign for NBC’s remaining “bubble” comedies, the Peacock network has ordered a pair of sitcoms — the Amy Poehler EP’d I Feel Bad and the Cheers-esque Abby’s — to series for the 2018-19 TV season.

The single-cam I Feel Bad (pictured, above) stars No Tomorrow‘s Sarayu Blue as Emet, a most imperfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. Per the logline, “She feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband [played by Paul Adelstein], or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly.”

The multi-cam Abby’s (pictured below)), meanwhile, stars Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation, The Grinder) as the titular owner of “the best bar in San Diego, home to good prices, great company and, of course, Abby. This unlicensed, makeshift bar nestled in her backyard is the opposite of everything annoying about today’s party scene. There are rules at Abby’s: no cell phones — not even to “look something up” — and earning a seat at the bar takes time and losing a challenge means drinking a limey, sugary “not-beer” drink. As the oddball cast of regulars [including The Middle’s Neil Flynn] will tell you, hanging out at Abby’s is a coveted honor. But once you’re in, you’re family.” Josh Malmuth (New Girl) is the showrunner/writer/EP.

The two comedies join dramas New Amsterdam, The Enemy Within and The Village on NBC’s roster for the 2018-19 TV season. The full lineup will be unveiled at NBC’s upfront presentation on Monday.