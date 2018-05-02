The Good Fight Renewed for Season 3

Diane Lockhart will keep on fighting The Good Fight for CBS All Access. The streaming service on Wednesday announced that it has picked up the legal drama for a third season.

The Good Wife offshoot has garnered plenty of attention as of late for its ripped-from-the-headlines storytelling. A significant portion of the series’ current second season has focused on Donald Trump’s presidency, with recent episodes — each numbered to reflect how many days he’s been in office (“Day 464,” “Day 471,” etc.) — centered on his potential impeachment and the alleged “pee tape.”

“The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining,” Julie McNamara, executive VP of CBS All Access original content, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in Season 3.”

New episodes of The Good Fight debut Sundays at 3 am ET/midnight PT. The Season 2 finale is set for release on May 27.

Are you relieved that The Good Fight will carry on for another season?