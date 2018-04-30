Good Girls Boss Feeling 'Really Good' About Season 2 Prospects

Good Girls creator Jenna Bans confirms that tonight’s season finale (NBC, 10/9c) will leave fans wanting more — a risky creative choice considering there’s no guarantee the female-powered dramedy will get a Season 2.

“I always feel like I might as well leave everything on the field creatively speaking, and end a season the way it should be ended, regardless of scheduling decisions,” the EP tells TVLine of the “shocking cliffhanger” that closes out the show’s inaugural 10-episode run. “People will for sure want to know what happens next.” (Co-lead Retta previously warned TVLine that, given the extreme climax, viewers are “probably gonna be pissed” if Good Girls gets cancelled.)

NBC is not expected to make a decision about Good Girls‘ future until next week, although Bans says she’s feeling “really good” about the series’ prospects. “We just pitched Season 2 to [NBC’s] Powers That Be on Friday and everyone seemed really engaged and enthusiastic about it.

“We’re pretty excited about the places we’re taking these three women,” Bans continues. “It’s a darkly funny mix of the unexpected and also certain things our audience seems to be craving.”

How badly do you want to see Good Girls return next season? Vote in our renewal/cancellation poll, and then share your personal pleas in the comments below.