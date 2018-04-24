The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Confirms She'll Be Back for Season 9

Don’t say goodbye to Maggie just yet: Lauren Cohan says she’ll return to The Walking Dead next season.

“Yes, I’m going back,” Cohan tells EW.com, adding, “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” She won’t give away exactly what’s in store for her character in the upcoming Season 9, but she promises, “It’s good.”

Cohan has co-starred in AMC’s hit zombie thriller as survivor/widow Maggie since Season 2. But Cohan hasn’t officially signed on for a ninth season, and she’s already booked a starring role in ABC’s fall pilot Whiskey Cavalier, alongside Scott Foley and her old TWD co-star Tyler James Williams. (ABC will announce in the next month if Whiskey Cavalier gets picked up to series.)

But Cohan’s return to The Walking Dead has always seemed like a likely bet, especially with the Season 8 finale pitting Maggie against Rick for his decision to spare Negan. Executive producer Scott Gimple sounded confident she’d return, telling TVLine last week that “we’re talking about that, and we will be telling peeps what’s up with all that soon. But obviously, we’re going to do something.”