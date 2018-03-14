Ratings: This Is Us Surges With Finale, Leading Rise to Solid Start

NBC’s This Is Us closed its sophomore run on Tuesday night with 10.9 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, surging 23 and 17 percent to equal and hit its best numbers since Nov. 28. TVLine readers gave the wedding/flash-forwardy episode an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Rise was sampled by 5.7 million viewers while scoring a 1.3 rating (and a “B-” grade from TVLine readers), matching Chicago Med‘s most recent demo number. Rise claims This Is Us‘ 9 o’clock time slot starting next week.

Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (11 mil/2.2) was up 10 percent and a tenth week-to-week.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Middle (4.8 mil/1.1) dipped, Fresh Off the Boat (3.1 mil/0.9) was steady, and black-ish episode (3 mil/0.9) returned down with the first of two episodes; the second slipped further to 2.8 mil/0.8. For the People (3.25 mil/0.8, average reader grade “B-“) gave ABC its least watched/lowest rated premiere in the Tuesday “death slot” since Of Kings & Prophets two years ago. (That said, ABC notes that the Shondaland drama delivered the time slot’s best numbers in five months. #KevinProbablyShaded)

THE CW | The Flash (2.07 mil/0.7) and Black Lightning (1.5 mil/0.5) were steady.

CBS | NCIS (13 mil/1.4 was steady, Bull (10.6 mil/1.2) and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.0) ticked up.

FOX | LA to Vegas (2.1 mil/0.7) and The Mick (1.8 mil/0.6) were steady.

