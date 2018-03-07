Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 Photos Hint at Monstrous Developments

As Fear the Walking Dead warned us with its calamitous Season 3 finale, these Season 4 photos, released exclusively to TVLine Wednesday, appear to confirm that The Walking Dead offshoot is about to go dark. Very dark.

The cast portraits, full of grim faces and a background so black, it threatens to swallow the actors whole, suggest that under new showrunners Andrew Chambliss (Once Upon a Time) and Ian Goldberg (Dead of Summer) there will be no lightening up of the AMC drama, which returns Sunday, April 10, following TWD’s Season 8 finale. The pictures — among them, shots of new series regulars Lennie James (who’s crossing over Morgan from TWD), Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg), Garret Dillahunt (The Mindy Project) and Maggie Grace (Lost) — also reveal which characters’ whose fates were left up in the air at the end of Season 3 still have a pulse going into Season 4.

Per the show’s official logline, in the coming episodes, the Clark family and Morgan’s “immediate past mixes with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together towards a new reality.”

To check out the photos, click on the gallery above — or go here to view it directly. Just brace yourself for the last couple of pics: They’re doozies.