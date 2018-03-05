Ratings: Oscars Eye All-Time Low After Fourth Straight Year of Decline

The Oscars continue to be less golden.

ABC’s broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 18.9 rating in metered market results, down 15 percent versus last year’s ceremony to mark a fourth straight year of decline. Oscars 2018: Best/Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

That 18.9 overnight rating, which covers the primetime hours (and thus not the final stretch of big awards), represents an all-time low, placing beneath the 21.9 that the 2008 ceremony pulled.

Update: In fast nationals sure to adjust up due to the live nature of programming, the Oscars drew 24.4 million total viewers and a 6.4 demo rating, down 16 and 26 percent from last year’s prelim numbers. The 2017 telecast eventually went on to report in finals 32.9 million total viewers — a nine-year-low — and a 9.1 demo rating.

The Shape of Water was this year’s big winner, amassing four total wins (including for Best Picture and director Guillermo del Toro), followed by the World War II drama Dunkirk, which grabbed gold three times. (See complete winners list.)

Jimmy Kimmel (whose opening monologue earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B”) for a second straight year lorded over the proceedings, which included a star-studded trip across the street to crash a movie screening, an appearance by three of disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, Best Actress winner Frances McDormand inviting you to Google “inclusion rider” and a powerfully pointed rap by Common.

To what do you attribute the Oscars’ four-year decline?