When Does Your Favorite Show Return From the Olympics Break?

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics are barely a week old, and yet it somehow feels like regularly scheduled programming has been off the air for a month.

Since you, as we do, probably wonder when This Is Us, The Good Doctor, Big Bang Theory, 9-1-1, The Flash and other favorite broadcast shows will resume their seasons, I did that chart/list/grid thing that I do.

Herewith are the return dates for any broadcast-TV seasons that were in progress when the Olympics torch got lit 🔥, as well as a curated smattering of season and series premieres. This is by no means a comprehensive calendar including MasterChef This and Obscure Cable Comedy; it’s just the basics. At least for now.

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

10 pm Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 pm The Voice Season 14 (NBC)

8 pm Lucifer (Fox)

8 pm Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

8:30 pm Man With a Plan (CBS)

9 pm iZombie Season 4 (The CW)

9 pm The Resident (Fox)

9 pm Superior Donuts (CBS)

9:30 pm LIVING BIBLICALLY (new, CBS)

10 pm The Good Doctor (ABC)

10 pm GOOD GIRLS (new, NBC)

10 pm Scorpion (CBS)

10 pm UnREAL Season 3 (Lifetime)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 pm The Flash (The CW)

8 pm Lethal Weapon (Fox)

8 pm NCIS (CBS)

8 pm The Middle (ABC)

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 pm Bull (CBS)

9 pm This Is Us (NBC)

9 pm black-ish (ABC)

9 pm LA to Vegas (Fox)

9:30 pm The Mick (Fox)

10 pm Chicago Med (NBC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

8 pm The Blacklist (NBC)

8 pm Survivor Season 36 (CBS, 2 hours)

8 pm The X-Files (Fox)

8 pm The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 pm Speechless (ABC)

9 pm 9-1-1 (Fox)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9 pm Modern Family (ABC)

9:30 pm American Housewife (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 pm Designated Survivor (ABC)

10 pm SEAL Team (CBS, special time)

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

8 pm Gotham (Fox)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

8 pm Supernatural (The CW)

8 pm The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8 pm Superstore (NBC)

8:30 pm AP Bio (special, NBC)

8:30 Young Sheldon (CBS)

9 pm Arrow (The CW)

9 pm Scandal (ABC)

9 pm Mom (CBS)

9 pm Will & Grace (NBC)

9:30 pm AP Bio (NBC)

9:30 pm Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 pm Atlanta Season 2 (FX)

10 pm Chicago Fire (NBC)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. (CBS)

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

8 pm Blindspot (NBC)

8 pm MacGyver (CBS)

8 pm Once Upon a Time (ABC)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

9 pm Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

9 pm Taken (NBC)

10 pm Blue Bloods (CBS)

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live (NBC)

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

The Good Fight Season 2 (CBS All Access)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

8 pm Riverdale (The CW)

9 pm LIFE SENTENCE (new, The CW)

10 pm Criminal Minds (CBS)

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2 (Netflix)

8:30 pm CHAMPIONS (new, NBC)

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm Dynasty (The CW, new time slot)

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

7:30 pm Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

8 pm American Idol Season 16 (now on ABC)

8 pm The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 pm Ghosted (Fox)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9 pm Family Guy (Fox)

9:30 pm Last Man on Earth (Fox)

10 pm Madam Secretary (CBS)

10 pm Timeless Season 2 (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

8 pm Empire (Fox)

9 pm Star (Fox)

MONDAY, APRIL 16

8 pm Supergirl (The CW)

TBA: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

FINALES ALREADY AIRED: 9JKL, The Brave, The Exorcist, The Good Place, Great News, Ten Days in the Valley, Valor