Midnight, Texas Renewed for Season 2 — Find Out Who Won't Be Back

Midnight, Texas forever! (Or, at least for another season.)

NBC has renewed the supernatural drama based on Charlaine Harris’ novels for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Most of the series’ regulars — François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel and Jason Lewis — are confirmed to return. (You’ll notice this list does not include Yul Vazquez, who played holy man/weretiger Rev. Emilio Sheehan, and Sarah Ramos, who played Manfred’s love interest Creek. We hear that Ramos chose not to return to the series in order to pursue other projects, but there’s a possibility she’ll be back as a guest star.)

Nicole Snyder and Eric Charmelo, who were consulting producers on Season 1, will serve as co-showrunners for Season 2, replacing Season 1 showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen. Snyder and Charmelo will executive-produce alongside returning EP David Janollari.

“I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of Midnight, Texas,” Harris said via statement. “I can’t wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who’ve been asking me questions daily, will have their reward.”

Season 1 ended with Arnaud’s Manfred defeating the demon Colcannar, who threatened to obliterate the veil separating the supernatural world from ours. Though the victory saved the day, the quirky desert town was soon hit with another invasion: developers, who looked to turn the supernatural hideout into a tourist mecca.

The summer show’s Season 1 finale had 2.78 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.