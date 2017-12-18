Ratings: Fox's Christmas Story Live Trails All Live Musicals Before It

The ratings for Fox’s A Christmas Story Live were more “lump of coal” than Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. A Christmas Story Live: Best & Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Opening opposite the tail end of one of the biggest NFL games of the fall over on CBS, the three-hour broadcast averaged 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, thereby placing last among all live TV musicals of the past four years — starting with NBC’s The Sound of Music Live (still the reigning champ with 18.6 mil/4.6) and including Fox’s own The Passion (which in March 2016 did 6.6 mil and a 1.6).

Next up: NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live (airing Easter Sunday), followed by the Peacock’s take on Bye Bye Birdie (sometime in 2018) and then Fox’s Rent Live (January 2019).

TVLine readers gave A Christmas Story Live an average grade of “C.” For those who enjoy charts:

Sound of Music Live (NBC, Dec. 2013): 18.6 mil/4.6

Grease Live (Fox, Jan. 2016): 12.2 mil/4.3

The Wiz Live (NBC, Dec. 2015): 11.5 mil/3.4

Peter Pan Live (NBC, Dec. 2014): 9.2 mil/2.4

Hairspray Live (NBC, Jan. 2017): 9.1 mil/2.3

The Passion (Fox, March 2016): 6.6 mil/1.6

A Christmas Story Live (Fox, Dec. 2017): 4.5 mil/1.5

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (16.8 mil/5.2) is up 6 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | The Sound of Music (4.5 mil/0.9) slipped 16 percent and two tenths from last year.

CBS | Leading out of the aforementioned well-watched football game, Wisdom of the Crowd (7.3 mil/1.1) surged to its best numbers since Nov. 5. NCIS: LA (7 mil/0.9) ticked up a tenth in the demo while Madam Secretary (5.9 mil/0.7) was flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.