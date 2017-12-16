Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 Tops Night, Exorcist Flat With Finale

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 topped Friday with its first of two episodes, drawing 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (though ticking down week-to-week).

The procedural’s fall finale followed with 7.7 mil and a 0.9. Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (6.9 mil/0.8) dipped.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Exorcist‘s Season 2(/series?) finale scared up 1.32 mil and a 0.4, adding a handful of eyeballs versus last week while flat in the demo. Readers gave the closer an average grade of “A-.”

ABC | Entering its lonnnnng winter’s nap, Once Upon a Time (2.34 mil/0.5) dipped in audience while steady in the demo (and averaging a grade of “B”). Agents of SHIELD (1.84 mil/0.5) ticked down to a new audience low while holding onto last week’s demo low.

NBC | Blindspot (3.3 mil/0.7) was steady.

THE CW | Hollywood Christmas Parade coverage (1.5 mil/0.3) was steady versus last year.

