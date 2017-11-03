Project Runway Fashion Week Photos: Can You Guess Who Designed What?

Thursday’s Project Runway revealed which designers will show at New York Fashion Week, but you don’t have to wait until the next episode to see their collections.

At the risk of demystifying the show — is that even possible 16 seasons in? — the fashion show was held on Sept. 8, and photos of the finalists’ designs have been readily available online ever since.

The catch, of course, is that it was a blind runway. Those in attendance (including yours truly!) had no idea whose designs they were seeing, and considering only four episodes of Season 16 had aired at the time, the possibilities were many.

But the playing field has narrowed significantly since then — only Ayana, Brandon, Kentaro, Kenya and Margarita remain — and we now have a much better sense of what each designer brings to the (sewing) table.

Some are easier to figure out than others — where there are straps, can Brandon be far behind? — but many of these looks, including a sheer dress complete with a bunny tail, will leave you baffled.

With that in mind, check out 20 of our favorite looks from the NYFW show — you can click here for direct access to our gallery — then drop a comment with your best guesses below. And feel free to judge! This is Project Runway, after all.