Ratings: Ten Days in Valley Stabilizes in Week 3 — Too Little, Too Late?

Episode 3 of Ten Days in the Valley delivered 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week — but is it too little, too late?

FWIW, show boss Tassie Cameron promised at summer TCA that Ten Days‘ 10-episode freshman run tells a complete story, but “bombshells kind of drop all the way through that I think would be very interesting territory for a second season, should we be so lucky.”

Opening ABC’s night, The Toy Box (2.3 mil/0.4) was flat, AFV (4.4 mil/0.8) ticked down and Shark Tank (4.7 mil/1.1) was steady.

Fox’s The Simpsons (2.9 mil/1.3) led Sunday’s non-sports programming in the demo. Leading out of that, Ghosted with its first non-premiere episode not leading out of an NFL-boosted Simpsons fell 30 percent to 2.4 mil/1.0. Elsewhere, you had Bob’s Burgers (2.3 mil/1.1), Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.2) and Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.8).

Over on CBS, Wisdom of the Crowd (8.3 mil/1.2) rose two tenths, NCIS: Los Angeles (8.4 mil/1.1) ticked up a tenth and Madam Secretary (6.1 mil/0.8) slipped to an all-time audience low while steady in the demo.

NBC Sunday Night Football (14.4 mil/5.0) was down just a bit from last week’s fast nationals.

