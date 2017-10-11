Ratings: The Flash Dips Just a Bit in Return, Legends Holds Steady

The CW’s The Flash opened Season 4 with 2.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, down just a tenth in the demo from its May finale (3 mil/1.1) and Season 3 average (2.8 mil/1.1), while marking its best non-finale audience since Feb. 28. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.”

Leading out of that, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3 opener (1.7 mil/0.6, reader grade “B+”) was on par with both its sophomore finale (1.5 mil/0.6) and its Season 2 average (1.8 mil/0.6).

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (13.3 mil/1.4) and Bull (11.1 mil/1.2) were steady, while New Orleans (9.5 mil/1.1) ticked up a tenth. Of some note, Bull drew a bigger audience than time slot rival This Is Us for the first time this season.

NBC | The Voice (10.9 mil/2.3) and Law & Order American True Crime Story: M.E.N.E.N.D.E.Z. (4.9 mil/1.1) were steady, while This Is Us (10.9 mil/2.8) dipped 10 percent in the demo.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.8 mil/0.9) went fractional, hitting series lows. The Mick (2.3 mil/0.7) also slipped two tenths, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.7) ticked up.

ABC | The Middle (5.8 mil/1.4), black-ish (4.5 mil/1.3), The Mayor (3.4 mil/1.0) and K(P)StW (3.6 mil/0.8) all slipped two tenths, while Fresh Off the Boat (4.1 mil/1.1) was down three tenths.

