Ratings: Supergirl Returns to Series Low, Valor Has Soft Start

The CW’s Supergirl opened Season3 on Monday night with 1.86 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down from both its May finale (2.1 mil/0.6) and Season 2 average (2.4 mil/0.7) to mark its third-smallest audience and tying its all-time demo low.

TVLine readers gave the season opener an average grade of “B.”

Leading out of that, Valor (1.2 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “C”) debuted below The CW’s three most recent drama launches (No Tomorrow 1.5 mil/0.5, Frequency 1.4 mil/0.4, Riverdale 1.4 mil/0.5) but was on par with Jane the Virgin‘s previous average in the time slot.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (10.8 mil/2.4) dipped two tenths week-to-week, while The Brave (5.3 mil/1.2) is currently up a tenth.

FOX | Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.9) slipped 15 and 18 percent from its season opener, while The Gifted (3.9 mil/1.2) was down 20 percent.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (9.1 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, while The Good Doctor (10.6 mil/1.9) slipped three tenths in Week 3.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Big Bang Theory (13.1 mil/2.8) and 9JKL (7.7 mil/1.5) are currently down a bit week-to-week, while Kevin Can Wait (6.7 mil/1.4), Me Myself & I (5 mil/1.1) and Scorpion (5.4 mil/1.0) are up.

