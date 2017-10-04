Ratings: ABC's Mayor Has Good Start, This Is Us Slips 20% But Dominates

ABC’s The Mayor debuted to 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating on Tuesday night, improving on Imaginary Mary‘s March launch in the time slot (3.5 mil/0.9) and on par with The Real O’Neals‘ year-ago performance (3.7 mil/1.2).

All told, The Mayor (which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B”) gave that ABC time slot its biggest in-season audience in two years and matched its best demo number since December 2015.

Leading out of that, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World debuted to 4.2 mil and a 1.0 (and a “B” reader grade), down a tenth in the demo from Agents of SHIELD’s year-ago opener (3.4 mil/1.1) but improving on SHIELD‘s Season 4 average (2.3 mil/0.7) as well as Wicked City‘s September 2015 launch in the time slot (3.3 mil/0.9). In fact, K(P)StW delivered the ABC time slot’s most-watched series launch in four years and the highest-rated in two-and-a-half.

Opening ABC’s night, The Middle (6.1 mil/1.6, reader grade “A-“) and Fresh Off the Boat (4.5 mil/1.3) were up from both their finales and previous season averages. Christening its new night, black-ish (4.7 mil/1.5, reader grade “B”) matched its previous season average.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (10.2 mil/2.2) slipped 7 and 19 percent week-to-week. This Is Us (10.9 mil/3.1) was down 16 and 20 percent from its record-setting opener but still marked its best non-premiere/finale numbers. Oprah’s Law & Order True Crime Presents NCIS: The Menendez Brothers (5.1 mil/1.2) fell 16 and 25 percent from its launch but still won the time slot.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, while The Mick (2.5 mil/0.9) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 mil/0.7) were steady.

CBS | NCIS (13.2 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths, Bull (10.7 mil/1.2) dipped one and NCIS: New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.0) was flat.

