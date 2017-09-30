Grey's 300th-Episode Nostalgia Trip Is a 'Love Letter to the Fans,' Says EP

Of all the romances that have been sparked by Grey’s Anatomy, from Meredith and Derek’s to Callie and Arizona’s, one stands out as the greatest love of all: the relationship between the ABC drama and its audience. So it was with that in mind that recently-returned executive producer/co-showrunner Krista Vernoff sat down to come up with the script for the series’ milestone 300th episode. “I have written it,” she tells TVLine, “as a love letter to the fans who have been watching all 14 years.”

Although Vernoff’s goal now that she is once again Team Grey’s is to move the show forward, imbuing it with “more joy and more light and more humor,” the 300th episode is a special occasion, one on which it’s only appropriate to take a moment and look back. “If there is a feel to the episode,” she says, “it is nostalgia. And if there is a theme of the episode, it is the ghosts of our past.

“So I have found a way,” she continues, “to pay some small tribute to everyone who has been here before.”

Beyond that, Vernoff isn’t giving away any plot details — at least not yet. But we do know that the 300th episode will fall during the first half of Grey’s Season 14, which kicked off with a two-hour premiere Thursday. An official airdate for the big Three-Oh-Oh has not been announced.

