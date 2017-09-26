Ratings: Young Sheldon Retains Nearly 100 Percent of Big Bang Lead-In

CBS’ Young Sheldon preview was Monday’s (very) big freshman on campus, delivering 16.6 million total viewers and a 3.7 demo rating — retaining nearly all of its Big Bang Theory lead-in to mark the most-watched comedy launch since 2 Broke Girls (in September 2011) and the highest rated since The Crazy Ones (September 2013).

Young Sheldon, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B-,” doesn’t resume its run for five-plus weeks, until Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30/7:30c.

Big Bang meanwhile opened Season 11 with 17 mil and a 3.9 (average grade of “B+”), improving on its year-ago premiere (15.8 mil/3.8).

Elsewhere on CBS: Kevin Can Mourn Wait (10.1 mil/2.3, average grade “D-“) surged versus both its freshman average and finale; Me, Myself & I (7.4 mil/1.7, “B-” grade) improved the comparable year-ago time slot by 60 percent; and Scorpion (5.7 mil/1.0, “B” grade) was down sharply from both Season 3’s finale (7.9 mil/1.2) and average (7.2 mil/1.2), matching its series low in the demo.

Over on NBC, The Voice (10.4 mil/2.6) was down sharply from its previous two premieres, hitting all-time lows for a season opener. The Brave‘s premiere (6.2 mil/1.4) demonstrated lower apres-Voice retention (54 percent) than dramas Timeless (63 percent), Blindspot (89 percent) and Blacklist (75 percent) before it.

Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (9.1 mil/1.5) is currently down a tenth while The Good Doctor‘s debut numbers are 11.8 mil/2.4 (versus Conviction‘s 5.4 mil/1.0). But again, Cowboys football.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2 mil/0.6) was flat week-to-week and down 13 percent from its previous finale.

