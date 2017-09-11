TVLine Items: Garret Dillahunt Joins Gifted, New Transparent Boss and More

The Gifted‘s mutants have a new adversary: Garret Dillahunt.

The Justified and Raising Hope alum will recur on the upcoming Fox drama from Marvel TV, our sister site Deadline reports.

Dillahunt — whose many TV credits also include The Mindy Project, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Burn Notice — will play the intense and intimidating Dr. Roderick Campbell, a mutant researcher contracted by the Sentinel Services.

The Gifted premieres Monday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c on Fox. (Read our first impression here.)

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Transparent has tapped Jill Gordon (Heartbeat) to serve as showrunner, starting with Season 5, as creator Jill Soloway — who will continue to write, direct and executive-produce the series — steps down to focus on other projects, Deadline reports.

* Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) has joined the cast of Pop TV’s upcoming aerobics comedy Let’s Get Physical, playing a former Texas beauty pageant winner who is obsessed with maintaining her family’s fitness.

* Disney Channel’s Andi Mack will return for Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 pm.

* Damnation, USA Network’s new drama series about the bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden in the 1930s American heartland, will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 pm. The show stars Killian Scott (Ripper Street), Logan Marshall-Green (Quarry) and Sarah Jones (The Path).