Kevin Can Wait: Will Widower Kevin Rebound With Leah Remini's Vanessa?

Kevin Can Wait‘s newly widowed Kevin Gable isn’t ready for romance, but he’s not closing the door on a potential relationship with Leah Remini’s Vanessa Cellucci. A working relationship, that is.

Executive producer Rob Long tells TVLine that there is no “master plan” to make Kevin and Vanessa a couple in Season 2 (premiering Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on CBS), but the characters will be working together in some capacity, while also forming an “uneasy” friendship that builds on their dynamic from the two-part Season 1 finale.

“Honestly, we’re trying not to [put them in a romantic relationship],” Long says. “I know that sounds crazy!” Be that as it may, the EP maintains that Kevin Can Wait is not looking to become a rehashed version of The King of Queens.

“These two actors have incredibly fun chemistry together, but they’re also great antagonists,” he says. “So as much as there’s a lot of snap and crackle on screen, there’s also a lot of fun in watching two people not get along.” In other words, don’t expect “by Episode 12 [that] they’ll have their first whatever,” because it’s not happening.

“We’re really just enjoying these two people working together and having a working relationship, which is something this series never really dealt with before,” Long continues. “We kind of look at each other after every table read as the story’s breaking and think, ‘OK, well, let’s keep doing this.'”

As TVLine previously reported, Kevin Can Wait will pick up one year after the death of Erinn Hayes’ Donna Gable. Viewers curious about how Donna died might be waiting a while, though: the CBS sitcom plans to sidestep the specifics of Donna’s demise and skip right to Kevin’s life as a single father.

Do you believe that Kevin and Vanessa’s relationship will remain purely platonic? Or is romance inevitably in the air for the twosome formerly known as Doug and Carrie Heffernan?