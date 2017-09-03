Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Not Expected to Return for Season 14

There will be one less familiar face making rounds on Grey’s Anatomy this fall: TVLine has learned exclusively that Tessa Ferrer — whose return last season as fired doc Leah Murphy was met with considerable fanfare — is not expected back for the ABC drama’s upcoming 14th season.
Although an ABC rep declined to comment, multiple sources confirm that Ferrer has been MIA on the set so far this season and there are currently no plans for Leah to be phased back into the Grey Sloan rotation.
Ferrer originally joined Grey’s in Season 9, but was written out in the Season 10 finale when Richard fired her for being a lousy surgeon. Grey Sloan rehired Leah out of the blue last October after she got her MD mojo back at another hospital.
With Ferrer seemingly out of the picture for the foreseeable future, the list of potential suitors for for suddenly single Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) narrows further. (During her first stint at the hospital, Leah was involved romantically with Arizona).
This marks the latest cast tweak ahead of Grey’s Anatomy‘s two-hour Season 14 kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c. As previously reported, Jerrika Hinton and Marika Dominczyk have exited the series as Stephanie and Eliza, respectively. Kim Raver, meanwhile, is set to reprise her role as Teddy (aka Owen’s ex) for multiple episodes and Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer has replaced Bridget Regan as Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt. Lastly, Stefania Spampinato (Satisfaction) has booked an arc as Dr. Carina DeLuca, sister of EMT-turned-intern Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).
holy.. don’t do me like that you guys, i half-expected one of the major characters not to return last minute. i feel bad for tessa because her character’s clearly being used to further other people’s storylines, and the rest of the time she just stands there in the background doing nothing. but murphy was a miss from the start.
Never thought Owen would be my kind of man. Lol. I must admit I have done a 360. He is very masculine and kinda sexy💗. Good luck with Season 14. Been with all of you since day one. Blessings to all🌞
So why did they bring her back in the first place? She never had any storyline and then disappeared again in the last couple of episodes??
Season 13 had a strong first half and then fizzled with too many dropped storylines, characters going MIA for episodes and too many bottle shows.
Sorry the show will be ending after this sedon.I will miss seeing Grey’s every week. Not very many good shows on Network TV anymore.
I’m pretty sure you can count on Grey’s having a final season 15th, if it’s going to end. It’s still ABC’s #1 show.
Good…she bores me….