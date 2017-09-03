Exclusive
Grey's Anatomy Season 14
Courtesy of ABC

Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Not Expected to Return for Season 14

By /

There will be one less familiar face making rounds on Grey’s Anatomy this fall: TVLine has learned exclusively that Tessa Ferrer — whose return last season as fired doc Leah Murphy was met with considerable fanfare — is not expected back for the ABC drama’s upcoming 14th season.

Although an ABC rep declined to comment, multiple sources confirm that Ferrer has been MIA on the set so far this season and there are currently no plans for Leah to be phased back into the Grey Sloan rotation.

Tessa Ferrer Grey's AnatomyFerrer originally joined Grey’s in Season 9, but was written out in the Season 10 finale when Richard fired her for being a lousy surgeon. Grey Sloan rehired Leah out of the blue last October after she got her MD mojo back at another hospital.

With Ferrer seemingly out of the picture for the foreseeable future, the list of potential suitors for for suddenly single Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) narrows further. (During her first stint at the hospital, Leah was involved romantically with Arizona).

This marks the latest cast tweak ahead of Grey’s Anatomy‘s two-hour Season 14 kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c. As previously reported, Jerrika Hinton and Marika Dominczyk have exited the series as Stephanie and Eliza, respectively. Kim Raver, meanwhile, is set to reprise her role as Teddy (aka Owen’s ex) for multiple episodes and TimelessAbigail Spencer has replaced Bridget Regan as Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan Hunt. Lastly, Stefania Spampinato (Satisfaction) has booked an arc as Dr. Carina DeLuca, sister of EMT-turned-intern Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

7 Comments
  1. Dominique says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    holy.. don’t do me like that you guys, i half-expected one of the major characters not to return last minute. i feel bad for tessa because her character’s clearly being used to further other people’s storylines, and the rest of the time she just stands there in the background doing nothing. but murphy was a miss from the start.

    Reply
  2. mcarter811 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    Never thought Owen would be my kind of man. Lol. I must admit I have done a 360. He is very masculine and kinda sexy💗. Good luck with Season 14. Been with all of you since day one. Blessings to all🌞

    Reply
  3. Stefan says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    So why did they bring her back in the first place? She never had any storyline and then disappeared again in the last couple of episodes??

    Reply
    • Derek says:
      September 3, 2017 at 10:59 AM

      Season 13 had a strong first half and then fizzled with too many dropped storylines, characters going MIA for episodes and too many bottle shows.

      Reply
  4. Catherine L McFadden says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    Sorry the show will be ending after this sedon.I will miss seeing Grey’s every week. Not very many good shows on Network TV anymore.

    Reply
    • Derek says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:33 AM

      I’m pretty sure you can count on Grey’s having a final season 15th, if it’s going to end. It’s still ABC’s #1 show.

      Reply
  5. PJnGa says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:47 AM

    Good…she bores me….

    Reply
