Quantico: Russell Tovey Set to Return

Prepare for more Harry situations in Quantico‘s upcoming third season: Russell Tovey will return to the ABC spy drama as a series regular, TVLine has learned.

Harry Doyle was last seen in Season 2, right before Tovey had to leave the show to perform in the United Kingdom’s National Theatre production of Angels in America. “We had a very hard out with him,” then-showrunner Joshua Safran told TVLine at the time, confirming the actor’s exit. “He actually ended up staying longer than he was even initially planning, because he loved the show so much and we love him so much. That isn’t to say he won’t be back.”

Quantico will look a bit different when it returns at midseason. Safran stepped down as showrunner at the end of Season 2; series regulars Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi exited the series in the months that followed. In June, ABC confirmed that Code Black showrunner Michael Seitzman will replace Safran at Quantico while continuing his duties at the CBS medical drama. Also in June, TVLine’s Michael Ausiello reported that the show would simplify its mythology and streamline its storylines in an effort to nab new viewers.

In addition, ABC recently announced that Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) will join the series as Jocelyn Turner, a deaf ex-FBI agent who’ll work with Alex Parrish & Co.