Why Is Twin Peaks' Audrey So Sour? Orphan Black's 'Must' Encore? Should Younger Go There? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Power, Everwood, Younger and Suits!
1 | With only two Orphan Black episodes left, which characters — dead or alive — do you hope make an appearance before the show’s end? Hot Paul, Beth, Cal…? (It would be strange if Kira’s dad never popped up again, right?)
2 | Would Twin Peaks‘ Audrey — who always was as cool as the other side of the pillow — grow up to be someone so blowsy and coarse? Also, can we assume that Julee Cruise will play the roadhouse in the finale?
3 | Does any show on TV right now have a better soundtrack than Insecure? And where can we get a Frank Ocean phone case like Issa’s?
4 | In this week’s Power, was Tommy’s murderous stop during his road trip home a beautiful tribute to Holly’s memory… or a terrible move that’ll draw more attention to Ghost’s drug operation?
5 | How hard and long would you have to think to come up with a more irrelevant show to revive than TRL?
6 | Has So You Think You Can Dance barely acknowledged All-Star Jasmine Harper since the Academy episodes began? Also, was Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” an inspired or terrible choice for Gaby Diaz’s tap routine with her finalists? And if you cut out all of the All-Stars saying things like, “Choosing between these two dancers is so hard!,” would the episode only be 15 minutes long?
7 | Between Casual‘s “Previously On” clip reminding us of their one-night stand and her curiously timed bout of food poisoning, could the show have telegraphed Alex and Rae’s baby twist any louder?
8 | Given the Roseanne and Will & Grave revivals’ sweeping retcons, can we expect any future series epilogue to actually stick?
9 | Doesn’t “Miami Vice reboot from executive producer Vin Diesel” read like someone at NBC was playing a game of Reboot Mad Libs?
10 | Are you hoping the Everwood 15th anniversary reunion panel becomes the catalyst for a revival, just as Gilmore Girls’ ATX panel helped usher that show back onto our screens?
11 | Salvation‘s Evil Professor Croft twist: did you see it coming, or was it a solid shocker?
12 | Are we almost seeing more of Suits‘ Jessica now, when she “isn’t on the show,” than in the previous season?
13 | Maybe we don’t follow MMA closely enough(/at all), but wouldn’t Kingdom‘s Lisa dress a bit more badass for her big “coming out” as King Beast’s new boss?
14 | Was The Originals‘ Charles Michael Davis so charming on Younger that you wish the show hadn’t made his character a sneaky bastard? And isn’t it high time the show went there with Charles and Liza? (On a related note, how loudly did you scream at Charles’ impromptu confession to Liza?)
15 | This Is Us is going to find some way to get Sylvester Stallone in a scene with his Rocky Balboa son Milo Ventimiglia, right?
16 | Divergent fans, does it make sense for Starz to develop an Ascendant TV series, or would it be more prudent to start from scratch/the beginning and pretend the first three movies never happened?
17 | Why is every director on Nashville angry and British? (When did this show become Smash?) And is it a good thing Highway 65 finally decided it’s not into brand partnerships, given how poorly two of its musicians have acted on commercial sets in the past few episodes? In other words: Who would even want to partner with Deacon & Co. now?
18 | Did The Guest Book instantly turn you off by casting Community‘s Danny Pudi and Orange Is the New Black‘s Lauren Lapkus as Horndog Husband and Nagging Wife? Given that it’s an anthology series, couldn’t The Powers That Be have picked a more appealing first episode?
19 | Have you seen infomercials with more energy/urgency than Battle of the Network Stars? Also, we continue to wonder: is the “softball” used for the dunk tank real, or hollow? Because it seems to have zero heft to it as it “floats” past the target.
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
18. Yea that wasn’t great. I don’t find Danny funny.
I would always love to see more Hot Paul. I certainly am enjoying having him on Midnight, Texas. That’ll do for now.
8. If shows are going to continue reversing their series finales, I want HIMYM to be the next revival.
That’s a great idea!
^This
I am here for this!! But first they’re gonna have to fill that blue french horn with bleach and pour it into my brain to scour away the still bitter memories I carry from that travesty of a finale.
17. I don’t own a record label (heck, I don’t even know how to load songs on my phone) but shouldn’t Juliette have a bit of walking around money by this time in her career that she could invest in Highway 65? And by the looks of the preview for next week, she’s gonna need to get back in their good graces. And was I the only one who optimistically thought that Zach and Branding Girl might be having a come to Jesus moment when they cut to them marveling at the devotion of the crowd at the end of Deacon’s concert? But, apparently not. I was hoping this would be the end of Zach, but perhaps they have a more soul-crushing denouement planned for him next week. And finally, re: Daphne’s troubled gaze at THE HUG: on one hand I don’t look forward to all the drama of Going There, but it is a legit issue that does happen in real families, so I’ll allow it.
10. Please let this be the case! Everwood is such an underrated gem that never got it’s due. This show should be on the top of so many more best TV series list and to this day I find that pilot episode to be one of the all time best.
Wow. Really?
3) I was literally thinking upon the last viewing how off-putting it was.
5) Once the only relevant reality show on television
12) The Jessica stuff is getting weird, to be honest
13) Maybe you missed it, but Lisa wasn’t celebrating her coming out as King Beast President but mourning the loss of Nate. Badass wasn’t on her mind
14) Totally disagree that Zane is a sneaky bastard. Go read my review
16) Totally agree
18) Not sure the tone of this one came over as you intended
19) Is anyone really watching Battle of the Network 70s/80s actors?
19) I am. :-)
1. Yes, I’d like to see a family reunion before the finale.
6. This season has been torture. So glad they’re finally getting to start the competition next week.
14. Yes, it’s about time! Loved that he just came out with it in a moment of pure frustration. Now I hope Liza finally tells him the truth.
16. Yes, just start over. The 3rd movie was so terrible, I don’t want to see the second half (I hated the ending of the last book anyway). In fact, they should start even earlier – with Four’s story of joining Dauntless. That would make for a better storyline for a series.
IMHO, Orphan Black hasn’t been that good or consistent this season so I wouldn’t mind a brief Hot Paul cameo to distract me for a few mins.
A Beth appearance in the final moments of the last episode would be a great way to bookend the series.
16. Besides not liking how the 3rd book ended, why bother if Theo isn’t going to be a part of it.