The Flash Season 4: Hartley Sawyer to Play Stretchy Superhero Elongated Man

Barry Allen is getting a looooong helping hand.

The Flash has tapped Hartley Sawyer (The Young and the Restless) to recur as Ralph Dibny (aka Elongated Man) during Season 4, TVLine has learned.

Dibny is described as “a fast-talking private investigator with investigative skills that rival those of Batman.” Oh, and he can stretch his body to any shape or form. After discovering his new abilities, Dibny uses his superpower to help Team Flash solve one of Central City’s greatest mysteries.

In the DC Comics canon, Ralph Dibny obtained his elasticity from “gingo” fruit extract, which activated a latent metahuman gene. He went on to become a trusted ally of Barry Allen and a member of the Justice League of America.

In less friendly casting news, it was announced during San Diego Comic-Con that Neil Sandilands (aka The 100′s Titus) will portray Season 4’s new Big Bad, The Thinker. Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Sons of Anarchy), meanwhile, will play Earth-19 bounty hunter Gypsy’s imposing father, Breacher.

In addition to his run as The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle Abbott, Sawyer’s TV credits include GCB, Glory Daze and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. He also recently starred in the CW Seed web series Saving the Human Race.

The Flash Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

6 Comments
  1. Joey Padron says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:08 PM

    Good casting. Looking forward to see him on the show in the new season!

  2. Luis Roman says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:25 PM

    He certainly looks the part. Any word whether Ralph’s wife Sue might join him? (Yes, I know Sue was killed in “Identity Crisis,” but as has been pointed out many times, TV is a whole different universe from the comics.

    • ndixit says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:28 PM

      For the moment, I’m going to just hope that he doesn’t end up at Caitlin’s fourth love interest. It seems that each season the major new supporting star becomes her love interest.

    • JCPrime says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:41 PM

      I don’t see any point in bringing a wife on for him. That’s too much new people.

  3. Dominique says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    i would still much rather have julian back. how much do you wanna bet this is caitlin’s love interest no 4?

    • ndixit says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:53 PM

      Unless Tom Felton had a falling out with the execs and/or actors, which I don’t think he did given fairly recent interviews, I’m sure we will see him sometime. Arrowverse brings back old characters all the time. I will miss Julian in the same way I miss Eddie. He was fun to have around but he’s not an essential part of the DNA of the show.

