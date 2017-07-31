The Flash Season 4: Hartley Sawyer to Play Stretchy Superhero Elongated Man

Barry Allen is getting a looooong helping hand.

The Flash has tapped Hartley Sawyer (The Young and the Restless) to recur as Ralph Dibny (aka Elongated Man) during Season 4, TVLine has learned.

Dibny is described as “a fast-talking private investigator with investigative skills that rival those of Batman.” Oh, and he can stretch his body to any shape or form. After discovering his new abilities, Dibny uses his superpower to help Team Flash solve one of Central City’s greatest mysteries.

In the DC Comics canon, Ralph Dibny obtained his elasticity from “gingo” fruit extract, which activated a latent metahuman gene. He went on to become a trusted ally of Barry Allen and a member of the Justice League of America.

In less friendly casting news, it was announced during San Diego Comic-Con that Neil Sandilands (aka The 100′s Titus) will portray Season 4’s new Big Bad, The Thinker. Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Sons of Anarchy), meanwhile, will play Earth-19 bounty hunter Gypsy’s imposing father, Breacher.

In addition to his run as The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle Abbott, Sawyer’s TV credits include GCB, Glory Daze and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. He also recently starred in the CW Seed web series Saving the Human Race.

The Flash Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.