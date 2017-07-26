CBS' Wisdom of the Crowd: Fall TV First Impression

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including the maiden space voyage of Fox’s Orville, NBC’s look at Brave heroes and ABC’s Ten Days with Kyra Sedgwick. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots.
THE SHOW | Wisdom of the Crowd (Sundays at 8/7c, premiering Oct. 1 at 8:30 pm)
THE COMPETITION | NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Fox’s The Simpsons/Ghosted (new) and ABC’s To Tell the Truth
THE CAST | Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Richard T. Jones (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Blake Lee (Parks and Recreation) and Jake Matthews (Bosch)
THE SET-UP | Piven stars as Jeffrey Tanner, a Silicon Valley titan who develops an information-sharing app, Sophe, through which he hopes the public can help ID his daughter’s killer. Jones plays Tommy Cavanaugh, the cop who originally investigated the seemingly solved murder, while Tena, Lee and Matthews form Sophe’s brilliant tech team.
THE FIRST IMPRESSION | Yes, this sounds an awful lot like Fox’s one-and-done APB, though to its credit Wisdom isn’t about golly-gee-whiz! gadgetry but the more emotional aspect of Tanner cashing out at the tech conglom he created to seek out some semblance of peace. As the trailer reveals, Sophe’s maiden voyage doesn’t so much crack the case at hand but solve a different string of crimes — to Tanner’s mild disappointment, but setting the stage for a weekly procedural. The pilot also hints at a larger (perhaps insidious?) mythology involving the Tanner girl’s closed case.
Piven’s in his element, playing a confident-but-flawed individual who thinks he has all the answers (but doesn’t), while Jones elevates the typically stock role of law enforcement support. (Will Cavanaugh always happen to work the case Sophie gets a lead on?) Elsewhere among the supporting cast, Tena and Matthews both pop, bringing a cool vibe as Sophe’s head engineer and a hacker who finds his way onto the payroll. Future episodes hopefully will flesh out Potter’s initially inert role as Tanner’s congresswoman ex.
P.S. Sophe’s “New Evidence” alert sound will bug you, hearing it a dozen times in an episode.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | Hey, there are worse Sunday time slots for a CBS drama to occupy. Madam Secretary (which will now air at 10, in theory!) launched well and held up fine for three seasons as the leadoff program, which intermittently gets bumped 30 minutes (…or more). And like the Tea Leoni starrer, Wisdom of the Crowd brings with it a “name” lead and buzzy premise. It’s going to do just fine.
I’m so angry they bumped NCIS: LA and Madam Secretary for this show. It looks and sounds awful. I wish they would have put SWAT or Seal Team somewhere in the Sunday schedule.
If only Elementary comes back which won’t return until mid-season.
I don’t see how this actually works. If the internet taught me anything it’s these “investigations” always devolves into pizzagate type witch hunts
For every legitimate lead, you’d get 50 blaming Clinton and Obama.
So, my stubborn anger at APB when it messed with Lucifer’s grove that it was in second season that it really never fully recovered from, shouldn’t be applied here? I seem to watch a lot of CBS in the summer (Big Brother’s fault mainly), but when I saw a commercial last night I was sort of like, first, this seems like a dangerous concept. Then was like, I’m not sure I want to watch a showy version of a show that just makes me miss Person of Interest.
I can’t do Jeremy Piven. if it weren’t for him I would give it a shot but, with him? Not in a million years.
Second the emotion. Piven is alway Piven and that’s a deal breaker for me. Also with the state of the States these days watching a show were actions are based the mob mentality. Sorry. Look where that got you.
I’m really tired of everybody’s back story involving the mysterious death of somebody. And nine times out of ten, it’s the death of a female family member. It’s woman=prop or woman=motivator rather than woman=fleshed-out-human-type-person. Here’s a novel character motivation: wanting to do good for society just for the sake of doing good. Can’t a character discover their humanity without somebody getting killed off?
It sounds to me like this should be called “The Wisdom of the Mob”.
I’m gonna try it. I watch NCISLA before so I’ll keep the channel on for this.
This premise doesn’t hold anything appealing to this viewer. At all. I’ll predict it’s one of the first casualties this Fall.
The promo was cringey and the premise is ridiculous – they want to legitimize mob justice? How are they even going to make it look like a good thing? I just know this is the kind of thing that would keep bugging me every minute of every episode, so it’s a definite pass.
Wisdom of the Crowd should be one of CBS’ flops this upcoming season given the fact that it’s airing on Sunday nights despite football overruns.