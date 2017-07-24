ABC Fall Premiere Dates: XL Grey's Return, Scandal's Swan Song and More

First in the alphabet but last to show its hand, ABC has (finally) unveiled its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season (following CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW), and it will put its best feet forward on Sept. 18 with Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The network’s slate fully arrives the following Monday, when Freddie Highmore’s Good Doctor scrubs in.

Also of note: Grey’s Anatomy gets a two-hour opener; Jason Ritter’s The Gospel of Kevin has been christened with a less ecumenical name; and you need to wait until late November to watch dads step on rakes and get clocked in the jewels.

As previously reported, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will lead out of Once Upon a Time on Fridays after Marvel’s Inhumans has ended its eight-episode run.

Also on tap for midseason are Quantico and The Bachelor, the Roseanne revival and the new series The Crossing, Deception, For the People, Splitting Up Together and Alex Inc.

All told, ABC’s rollout strategy looks like this; new shows in CAPS.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

8/7c Dancing With the Stars Season 25

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

10 pm THE GOOD DOCTOR premiere (read our First Impression)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 5

8:30 pm Speechless Season 2

9 pm Modern Family Season 9

9:30 pm American Housewife Season 2

10 pm Designated Survivor Season 2 (get casting updates)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 (two-hour premiere)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder Season 4

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm MARVEL’S INHUMANS premiere (two hours; watch trailer)

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

7 pm The Toy Box Season 2

8 pm Shark Tank Season 2 (two-hour premiere)

10 pm TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY premiere (read our First Impression)

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

8 pm The Middle Season 9

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat Season 4

9 pm black-ish Season 4

9:30 pm THE MAYOR premiere (read our First Impression)

10 pm KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD (fka The Gospel of Kevin)

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

9 pm Scandal final season

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm Once Upon a Time Season 7 (watch cast Q&A, check out trailer)

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

8 pm To Tell the Truth Season 3

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 28 (!)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.