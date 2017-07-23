Supernatural @ Comic-Con: Lucifer's Spawn Stirs Debate, Plus 'Cool' Returns

Coming off a very deadly season finale and news of a potential spinoff, the Supernatural cast and crew had plenty to talk about during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday. Plus, there was a live Kansas rock concert!

Read on for scoop about Castiel’s fate, the Winchester’s demon spawn problem, a long-awaited return and more:

* “Misha [Collins] had become a bit of a prima donna,” EP Robert Singer joked about Castiel’s death. In all seriousness: “We say when we write these things, you have to go where the story takes you.” Added Collins himself, “Take the story where it went, but I’m not going away.” Yes, the actor will be back, but how or in what form remains a mystery.

* How will the Winchesters deal with Lucifer’s spawn Jack? “Obviously, with mom being gone and Cas and all of this turmoil the brothers find themselves in, now they have this person, this thing, this entity [that] in Dean’s mind simply has to go,” star Jensen Ackles shared. The actor doesn’t see “why anyone would want to see how that [half-demon child] works out. Dean’s a bit more practical: ‘I have an idea. Let’s shoot it in the face.” Jared Padalecki said that Sam, meanwhile, is like, “’It might just piss it off,’” and “ever the optimist, is trying to figure out what to do” with Jack.

* Mary is not dead despite being trapped in the apocalyptic alt world. “Dean is pretty sure that’s curtains for mom,” Singer previewed. “While he’s bereft over that, he’s ready to accept that.” But Sam is “holding onto the fact that she could still be alive. That’s a problem between the guys” as they disagree about which of their many problems to tackle first.

* “Some people that have been long dead in our show are less dead in the apocalyptic world,” EP Andrew Dabb teased. In our reality, expect some “cool” returns, too, including the long-anticipated comeback of psychic Missouri Moseley (played by Loretta Devine; read more here).

* Ackles, when a fan asked about his favorite prop and the audience started chanting “Baby”: “”Baby is not a prop. Baby is a part of me.”

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Season 6 of Arrow. Watch a snippet of Kansas’ performance below: