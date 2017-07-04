The Flash Season 4 Premiere Title Revealed (?), Hints at 'Rebirth' Arc

The Flash appears poised to tackle another noteworthy storyline from the comic books.

With production resuming this week on the CW superhero series, the production office tweeted out a photo that seemingly reveals the title of the Season 4 premiere — and if so, strongly suggests a take on Geoff Johns’ six-issue “Rebirth” arc from spring 2009, which revolved around Barry’s return from an absence.

Ready for our first day of filming Season 4! We get started tomorrow, and it's gonna be epic! pic.twitter.com/iWhbSjvCvI — The Flash Office (@FLASHProdOffice) July 4, 2017

When the Flash TV series left off, Barry had volunteered to leave behind his loved ones and fill the “void” left in the Speed Force, after Jay Garrick was freed from the prison to help defeat Savitar. All that is known thus far about Season 4 is that the action picks up six months later, and that the new Big Bad is likely to be The Thinker aka Clifford DeVoe, who twice was recently mentioned on the show. (Oh, and there’s also this fun teaser about another new character.)

“[The Oct. 10 premiere] takes place six months in the future, and we still don’t have Barry out of the Speed Force,” Candice Patton shared with TVLine at the Saturn Awards (where she was named Best Supporting TV Actress). ” Iris is really struggling to deal with that, and she does it in her own way.”

