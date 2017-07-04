The Flash Season 4 Premiere Title Revealed (?), Hints at 'Rebirth' Arc

The Flash appears poised to tackle another noteworthy storyline from the comic books.
With production resuming this week on the CW superhero series, the production office tweeted out a photo that seemingly reveals the title of the Season 4 premiere — and if so, strongly suggests a take on Geoff Johns’ six-issue “Rebirth” arc from spring 2009, which revolved around Barry’s return from an absence.
When the Flash TV series left off, Barry had volunteered to leave behind his loved ones and fill the “void” left in the Speed Force, after Jay Garrick was freed from the prison to help defeat Savitar. All that is known thus far about Season 4 is that the action picks up six months later, and that the new Big Bad is likely to be The Thinker aka Clifford DeVoe, who twice was recently mentioned on the show. (Oh, and there’s also this fun teaser about another new character.)
“[The Oct. 10 premiere] takes place six months in the future, and we still don’t have Barry out of the Speed Force,” Candice Patton shared with TVLine at the Saturn Awards (where she was named Best Supporting TV Actress). ” Iris is really struggling to deal with that, and she does it in her own way.”
Nice! I like Geoff John’s Rebirth arc. Curious to see what (if anything) they take from it. Maybe we’ll get to see Iris be Barry’s Lightning Rod. I wonder if we’ll get to see what Barry is up to, too. Since the Speed Force exists outside of time he could maybe meet/see the Reverse-Flash.
I think you are referring to the current DC Universe Rebirth where no one remembered Redheaded Wally West and Barry was his anchor to come back and be remembered. Geoff John’s Flash Rebirth was where Barry came back from the Speed Force after being gone for about 24 years in real time. Not sure if they will take much from the comics. Iris in the comics was in her late 40’s or early 50’s prior to Barry coming back . Once he was back she suddenly became younger without explanation. My guess is that the TV show will have very little to do with the comic book version other than Barry is back from the Speed Force
I wish it would take place a major time jump. like a year or two but that probably wont happen because all of the shows are connected
The story above denotes the time jump length.
It is an unfortunate restriction of being a shared universe. A year+ time jump would be what would be ideal because we could really have the characters in new points in their lives allowing for new dynamics when Barry returns. With 6 months, there is a sense that it won’t have been that long they have completely gotten over losing Barry.