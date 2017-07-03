Fall TV First Impression: CBS' 9JKL

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including the maiden space voyage of Fox’s Orville, NBC’s look at Brave heroes and ABC’s Ten Days with Kyra Sedgwick. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots.
THE SHOW | 9JKL (Mondays at 8:30/7:30c, premiering Oct. 2)
THE COMPETITION | NBC’s The Voice, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Fox’s Lucifer and The CW’s Supergirl
THE CAST | Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), Linda Lavin (Alice), Elliott Gould (Ray Donovan), David Walton (About a Boy), Liza Lapira (Super Fun Night), Matt Murray (Rookie Blue) and Albert Tsai (Trophy Wife)
THE SET-UP | Feuerstein plays Josh Roberts, an actor who in the wake of his TV cop show’s cancellation and a brutal divorce winds up living in a New York apartment sandwiched between his overly-doting parents (Lavin and Gould) and his brother/sister-in-law (Walton and Lapira).
THE FIRST IMPRESSION | Thanks to Feuerstein’s innate geniality (Prison Break excepted!), this pilot was a bit more charming than I expected it to be — in the scarce moments it was going for that. But some of the crass, Older People Say the Darnedest Things! jokes coming from Gould and Lavin’s characters threaten to undercut that warmth. (The task ahead for Lavin, a two-time Golden Globe winner, is to make the “comically” overbearing mom remotely endearing, in a Marie Barone sort of way.) Recently upped to series regular, watch for Tsai to steal scenes as a Hollywood-savvy neighbor kid all too happy to keep Josh’s ego in check.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | Leading out of The Big Bang Theory to start, 9JKL will have four short weeks to glom onto and hopefully retain some of TV’s most-watched comedy’s audience. Because once CBS’ Thursday Night Football slate ends, 9JKL will be have less-reliable neighbors: the Kevin Can Wait revamp and the unproven Me, Myself & I,.
My friend and I saw the pilot and we both found it incredibly cringey. It was overacted and lazily written… and honestly just terrible overall. I can’t believe they’re even airing it, let alone giving it the timeslot they did.
I was completely ready to loathe it, but I actually found it funny. Sure, as the article mentioned, it needs a few tweaks, but it was much better than expected. I’m not sure if I need a whole season of it, but we’ll see.
Since you can’t include PBS or TCM in the competitors list, it carries the time slot for me subject to revision if PBS airs something great.
This is a really likeable cast. I will give it a shot for them.
Going by that photo/costuming, if there isn’t a reference to Richard and Emily Gilmore, the writers are sleeping on the job.
Is anyone ever going to reveal how we’re supposed to pronounce the show’s title.
I would think you would pronounce it like it’s shown: nine-jay-kay-el.
Obviously.
Is this the worst name for a tv show ever?
Hard pass. This show looks awful.
Elliott Gould: world champion of 2-dimensional acting.
9JKL is going to go down as the first new show of the Fall TV season to get cancelled.
Imma pretty sure you have said that for at least half of the Fall TV First Impressions.
You win 100 TVLine points (no actual value) 😊
I actually thought Feuerstein was the weak spot in that clip, even Albert Tsai acted circles around him. Unlike the commentor just above, I don’t think it will be the first show cancelled merely because of the big names but the time slot right after KCW does it no favors, I’ll never watch it live for that very reason.