Fall TV First Impression: Me, Myself & I

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including the maiden space voyage of Fox’s Orville, NBC’s look at Brave heroes and ABC’s Ten Days with Kyra Sedgwick. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots.

THE SHOW | Me, Myself & I (Mondays at 9:30/8:30c, premiering Sept. 25)

THE COMPETITION | NBC’s The Voice, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Fox’s The Gifted (new) and The CW’s Valor (new)

THE CAST | Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), John Larroquette (Night Court), Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaleel White (Family Matters), Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue), Kelen Coleman (Big Little Lies), Christopher Paul Richards (Billions), Brian Unger (It’s Always Sunny) and others

THE SET-UP | Grazer, Moynihan and Larroquette play wannabe inventor Alex Riley as a 14-year-old in the year 1991, at age 40 in present day and at age 65 in 2042.

THE FIRST IMPRESSION | Toggling as it does between eras, the stickiest wicket for Me, Myself & I — other than the central character’s apparent late-in-life growth spurt! — is that you may very well prefer one “Alex” over the others, especially since the teen version lives a sweet, Wonder Years-like existence, while Moynihan’s is frustratingly and sadly hapless.

Among the supporting players, Richards brings a fun, “1980s-movie best friend/devil-on-shoulder” energy as teen Alex’s stepbrother, while it’s White’s job to help today’s Alex avoid dire levels of patheticism. The 2042 cast seems comparatively quaint, though we’d frankly be fine watching Larroquette and Lawrence (as “the one that got away”) simply bounce off one another.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | Unless The Gifted opens huge and assuming Valor is a non-issue, Me, Myself & I should get off to a decent start leading out of Kevin Can Wait aka last season’s highest-rated/most-watched new comedy. The test will come in November when Big Bang Theory moves from Monday’s lead-off spot back to Thursdays and Me, Myself & I leads out of fellow iffy freshman 9JKL.

